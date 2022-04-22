City of Mitchell moves forward with leasing Frank Street property

MITCHELL — The Mitchell City Council voted Thursday afternoon to move forward in the previously discussed plan to found a suitable renter for the remaining space at 901 Frank St.

The council voted to classify the leasing of the building as an economic development project, with revenue generated by monthly payments going to repairs and upgrades to the facility. These changes will be made at the building with the eventual goal to sell the property.

This decision was made with the advisement of city attorney Byron Steele, who said doing it this way would allow the city to speed up the process and be able to negotiate directly with potential renters, as opposed to seeking bids.

The property is also currently used in part for storage by Silverstream LLC, ReGeneration and Kiwanis, who will be allowed to continue using the property. Approximately 20,000 square feet of the property remains available for use.

Next, Steele will create an appraisal that will determine the initial asking price for renters. That price is determined based on the fair market value of the property, which was gathered by board members Nathan Jenkins and Perry Reynolds. In a previous meeting, Jenkins and Reynolds were tasked with contacting local realtors to determine the value of the property.

