Talladega Doubleheader For USCS

As the NASCAR Cup Series is in high gear in Talladega two drivers take time out to help in Oxford’s clean up for Earth Day. NASCAR drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, part of team sponsor Castrol and RFK Team Racing, worked in the heat to pick up trash and give back to the community. Brad Keselowski seemed to enjoy learning about the local history in Oxford and taking in the monuments and places at the Oxford Civic Center. Both driver took the time to meet with fans and take photos. Chris Buescher was noted to say that Oxford didn’t have much trash so he would have to work a bit harder! To read more about this event please see the original article.

OXFORD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO