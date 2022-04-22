ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Talladega Doubleheader For USCS

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 3 days ago

EASTABOGA, Ala. — The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars are set to invade Talladega Short Track for the USCS Shootout at the Short Track on Friday and Saturday. For the United Sprint Car Series competitors, it’s a chance...

www.speedsport.com

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr’s Post-Race Message

NASCAR fans got a treat on Sunday, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. was on loan to FOX from NBC, covering the Geico 500 at Talladega. NBC executives agreed to loan Dale Jr. to FOX, which had the broadcasting rights for Sunday’s Geico 500 at the iconic track. Earnhardt Jr. dominated...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Denny Hamlin apologizes for tweet

Denny Hamlin apologized Monday night for a tweet he posted, saying “it was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive.”. In the tweet that has since been removed, Hamlin poked fun at friend Kyle Larson‘s actions at the end of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Calhoun County Journal

NASCAR Drivers Give Back in Oxford

As the NASCAR Cup Series is in high gear in Talladega two drivers take time out to help in Oxford’s clean up for Earth Day. NASCAR drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, part of team sponsor Castrol and RFK Team Racing, worked in the heat to pick up trash and give back to the community. Brad Keselowski seemed to enjoy learning about the local history in Oxford and taking in the monuments and places at the Oxford Civic Center. Both driver took the time to meet with fans and take photos. Chris Buescher was noted to say that Oxford didn’t have much trash so he would have to work a bit harder! To read more about this event please see the original article.
OXFORD, AL

