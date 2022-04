As the 2021-22 NBA regular season came to an end, there was jockeying for playoff positioning at the top of the Eastern Conference. With the Brooklyn Nets looking likely to come out of the play-in tournament, the general assumption was that it would be better to avoid them in the first round. The Milwaukee Bucks ultimately dropped out of the No. 2 spot on the final day of the regular season with a loss in a game they didn’t try to win, with the Boston Celtics getting that seed to set up the date with the Nets once they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

