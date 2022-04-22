ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Suspect in Killing of Police Officer's Son Surrenders, Police Say

NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect in the killing of the 23-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer surrendered to authorities, police said. Levar Turner, 23, turned himself in around 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Turner is charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy and weapons-related charges in the killing of 23-year-old...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 6

AP_000314.21ea2444fc3a4cd089c366d51145a37b.1822
3d ago

Sooo sad, his Mother is a very strong woman it seems, I’m sure she is in shock too. God bless his family and friend, and his future family as well🙏🏻

Reply(1)
14
CONFIRMATION/53-47
3d ago

My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the mother, her family, coworkers, and friends at this time. When I learned va 6abc News that this young man was murdered by a group of reckless hoodlums…my heart began to ACHE! I don’t know this young man; yet I’m very compassionate and sympathetic whenever I hear devastating news about any child, seniors, or ordinary people who’s doing the right things in life. In order for us to STOP UPTICK in MURDERS we must be MINDFUL OF HOW WE RAISE OUR CHILDREN. The pain of losing anyone; particularly our young and vulnerable population to street violence is totally insane and UNACCEPTABLE! How do we move on while we are mentally and physically exhausted from the TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCE? The City of Philadelphia and surrounding areas are now at the CROSSROADS OF OUR LIVES. THE CRACK EPIDEMIC during the 80’s and 90’s are the AFTERMATH of what we are living with and dealing with on a day to day basis. No amount of money can stop this WAVE OF HATRED, ENVY

Reply
3
