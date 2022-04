YORK – Seven more businesses will be participating in the city’s very successful downtown revitalization program, as the third phase is currently underway. This past week, York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul told the city council “we had seven projects ready to go to the committee for review. All were reviewed in detail and then sent on to the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) for review. And now these are the seven before you to be considered for approval.”

