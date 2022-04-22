ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

GM To End Chevy Camaro GT4 Program After 2023

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM will pull the plug on its Chevy Camaro GT4 customer racing program once the vehicle’s FIA homologation expires at the end of the 2023 racing season. In a recent interview with RACER, GM sportscar racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser confirmed GM has decided not to continue with its GT4...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Equinox No Longer Available To Order In Cherry Red Tintcoat Paint

The 2022 Chevy Equinox is the fifth model year for the current third-gen crossover, introducing a full model refresh. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Equinox is no longer available to order with one specific paint option. According to GM Authority sources, the 2022 Chevy Equinox...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Camaro Design Packages Available To Order With Radiant Red Color

The 2022 Chevy Camaro saw the introduction of three special cosmetic equipment packages for the sports car, which were imaginatively named Design Package 1, Design Package 2 and Design Package 3. These exterior styling packages will return to the Camaro’s order books for the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned, and will be available in conjunction with the new Radiant Red Tintcoat exterior color, as well.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Take A Tour Of The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Interior: Video

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV made its big debut earlier in the year, with GM pulling the sheets at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. As an all-electric variant of the popular pickup nameplate, the Chevy Silverado EV promises a good deal of innovation, and that’s reflected in the design both inside and out. Now, we’re taking a tour of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV interior with the following GM Authority exclusive video.
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

Ford Benchmarking Chevy Silverado Duramax Diesel

The Chevy Silverado 1500 and Ford-150 are fierce rivals, traditionally going tit for tat in the light-duty full-size pickup segment. Now, GM Authority’s spy photographers have caught images of a Chevy Silverado 1500 diesel model undergoing benchmarking by Ford. Looking over the images, the Chevy Silverado 1500 which Ford...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
gmauthority.com

No. 1 Nascar Camaro Wins Dramatic 2022 Spring Talladega Race: Video

Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Nascar Camaro led exactly one lap on his way to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday: the last lap. The No. 43 Next Gen Camaro ZL1 of Erik Jones held down the front of the field as the white flag approached, throwing blocks on the No. 5 Camaro of reigning Nascar Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. Chastain’s No. 1 Camaro sat precariously in third place. On the last lap, Larson’s No. 5 Camaro shot up the racetrack in an attempt to use the high line to his advantage and make the pass for the lead.
TALLADEGA, AL
gmauthority.com

Corvette Z06 GT3.R To Hit The Track For Initial Tests In September

The Corvette Z06 GT3.R won’t make its competition debut until early 2024, but a demanding test schedule will see the customer race car hit the track for early shakedown tests later this year. In a recent interview with RACER, GM Sports Car Racing Program Manager Laura Wontrop Klauser said...
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

GM Stock Value Down 1 Percent During Week Of April 18 – April 22, 2022

The value of GM stock was down during the week of April 18th to April 22nd, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed this week at $39.84 per share, representing a decrease of $0.29 per share, or 0.72 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $40.13.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Chevy Camaro#Race Car#Gt4#Europe#Vehicles#Fia#Racer#Sro#Pratt Miller Engineering#Lt1#Rebel Rock Racing
gmauthority.com

Here Are The 2022 GMC Savana Towing Capacities

The 2022 GMC Savana is the nineteenth model year for the nameplate, arriving with just a handful of minor changes and updates following the introduction of a new gasoline-powered V8 engine for the 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the 2022 GMC Savana with an in-depth examination of the van’s towing capacity ratings.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Spark EV Replacement Batteries Discontinued

Owners of the Chevy Spark EV hatchback are no longer able to purchase a new replacement battery pack for the vehicle as of April 7th, 2022. According to EV Resource, GM has decided to discontinue production of the replacement 18.4 kWh battery pack for the Spark EV. This is despite the fact that some Chevy Spark EV owners are still covered by the eight-year/100,000-mile warranty that came with the vehicle. Owners who experience a battery pack failure and are still covered by warranty will be offered a buyback from GM. EV Resource says some owners have received the full purchase price of the car back, although the amount of the buyback offer varies from state to state.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Teases Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Says Fully Electric Corvette Will Follow: Video

GM released a new teaser video of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray today, showing the hybrid supercar spinning its tires in the snow as it launches from a standstill. The short teaser video, which is embedded below, shows a Corvette E-Ray prototype spinning all four tires as it attempts to gain traction in the snow during a hard launch. As GM Authority readers will already know, the Corvette E-Ray is a forthcoming hybrid variant of the American sports car that will pair the Stingray’s naturally aspirated 6.2L LT2 V8 engine with a front axle-mounted electric motor and a series of four 1.94 kWh batteries. The main purpose of this ~600-horsepower hybrid setup will be to improve the vehicle’s performance, particularly with regard to acceleration, rather than improve its fuel economy. The E-Ray will also utilize the same widebody exterior styling as the 2023 Corvette Z06, indirectly replacing the Grand Sport model in the Corvette model lineup.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
gmauthority.com

GM Develops Heat Pump For Ultium Electric Propulsion System

GM has released new details on the heat pump that will come standard in its future Ultium electric vehicles. The heat pump, referred to by GM as an energy recovery system, will be able to capture heat being produced by the vehicle’s battery pack and use it to heat the vehicle’s cabin. The pump can also capture and use humidity from both inside and outside the vehicle, including body heat from passengers, as well as the heat produced by the vehicle’s power electronics and other related electronic components.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Class Action Lawsuit For PCV Issues In 2.4L Engines

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM over problems with the 2.4L Ecotec four-cylinder engine offered in certain 2010 to 2017 model year Chevy, Buick and GMC vehicles. This lawsuit, which was first covered by Car Complaints, claims the 2.4L engine in affected vehicles does not have a traditional...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Ram EV Pickup To Be Revealed This Fall As Chevy Silverado EV Rival

General Motors rival Stellantis is teasing the up-and-coming Ram EV, an all-electric iteration of the brand’s light-duty pickup truck set for an official reveal this fall. When it goes on sale, the battery-powered Ram EV will compete with the new Chevy Silverado EV. Stellantis recently posted a brief teaser...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Colorado Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In April 2022

Chevy Truck Month has been extended through April 2022, with a Chevy Colorado discount totaling up to $1,000 on the 2021 Chevy Colorado and up to $750 on the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado. A $1,000 Accessory Allowance on 2022 Colorado models is also available, as eligible GM and associated accessories include sport bar, bedliner, tubular nudge bar, assist steps, wheels, and more.
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado ZR2 More Affordable In Canada And Mexico Than In The U.S.

General Motors introduced the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 in September of the 2021 calendar year, pulling the sheets on a long list of changes and updates, among which was the debut of the all-new Chevy Silverado ZR2 off-roading trim level. Now, however, the new Chevy Silverado ZR2 is in fact more expensive in the U.S. than it is in Canada or in Mexico.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Donates 50 Chevy Tahoe SUVs For Humanitarian Aid In Ukraine

GM has donated roughly 50 units of its Chevy Tahoe full-size SUV to the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure, which will be used to transport civilians out of active war zones and for other humanitarian aid purposes. Ukrainian government officials first approached GM to request assistance about four weeks ago, according...
CHARITIES
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra Launches In Mexico

Four months after announcing the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra in Mexico, General Motors has just officially launched GMC‘s updated full-size pickup in the Latin country. The automaker revealed the final specifications of the 2022 Sierra for the Mexican market and the truck is now on sale. The refreshed 2022...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Fully Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins Today

Production of the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning will begin Tuesday at the automaker’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. Ford says it has received roughly 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning to date and will produce as many as 150,000 examples of the battery-electric truck in 2023. The company invested $950 million in the sprawling Rouge Complex to prep it for F-150 Lightning production, installing new tooling and other related production line upgrades. The F-150 Lightning will be the first Ford truck produced without in-floor conveyor lines, with the automaker instead using robotic autonomous guided vehicles to move F-150 Lightning chassis from station to station on the assembly line.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy