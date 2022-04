Prospering through sustainable agriculture and farm-based education. Visitors to the Central Coast come here to bask on the beaches many not realizing that this is primarily an agricultural region. One way to discover more about farming and how it contributes to the lifestyles enjoyed here is to take a tour of City Farm San Luis Obispo. You will discover is how tenant farming is working and how area youth are incorporated into an agricultural program.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO