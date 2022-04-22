JURY TRIAL MONDAY CANCELLED

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt are heading to the U.S. Supreme Court again on Tuesday, arguing the Biden administration must follow federal law and fully reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, otherwise known as the Remain in Mexico policy. It’s...
If nothing changes, a Harlingen woman on death row will die in six days. The family of Melissa Lucio is still hoping her life is spared. Her son, John Lucio, visited Lucio in prison in Gatesville near Waco. “These past few months have been extremely more emotional,” John’s wife –...
DALLAS (AP) — The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked. Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if he’s...
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined late Monday to block one of the country’s top-rated high schools from using a new admissions plan that a community group says discriminates against Asian Americans. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.,...
Comments / 0