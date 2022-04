This is the last of our multi-part series highlighting the 2022 inductees into the New Britain Sports Hall of Fame. Bird is a 1994 graduate of EC Goodwin Tech. He was a student manager for the Gladiators basketball team for three years. In 1994 he began his career as the team manager of the boys basketball team at New Britain High School under the tutelage of head coach Stan Glowiak. Over the next 30 plus years, Bird has been an integral part of athletics at NBHS. At any given event held at NBHS, whether its football, basketball, track or volleyball, he is there.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO