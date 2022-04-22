Cash for boat and beer for year? Guess total cans onboard for chance to win

This week, Busch announced its Boatload of Busch sweepstakes. (Photo Credit: Busch Light and Cornett)

This week, Busch announced its Boatload of Busch sweepstakes. As part of the contest, the company posted photos of a fishing boat brimming with beer and tasked people with guessing the exact number of cans onboard. A correct guess could net a contestant a chance to win cash for a boat and beer for a year.

Win cash for boat, free beer for a year

On Wednesday, Busch's Twitter page posted a follow-up tweet with another view of the Busch boat brimming with brews, stating that the company had seen a "few nibbles