ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, VA

‘Survivor’ fan favorite Ralph Kiser dies at 56: report

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMx8T_0fHEix5c00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Ralph Kiser, the Virginia farmer who finished in eighth place on the 22nd season of “Survivor,” has died, the show confirmed on Twitter.

“The Survivor family extends our deepest condolences to the family of Ralph Kiser,” host Jeff Probst wrote on the show’s Twitter account . “His huge smile, his positive attitude and of course his infectious rooster crow made him one of the most likable to ever play Survivor.”

People reports Kiser died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 56.

According to the magazine, Kiser applied for the show several times before finally appearing on its “Redemption Island” season in 2010, when he was 44.

“I’ve wanted to be on the show for years and knew one day I’d get my chance,” his official CBS biography at the time said. “I want to be a hometown hero for the folks back home!”

Couple went to sheriff’s office 2 hours before murder-suicide, security video shows

Kiser lived in Lebanon, Virginia.

“I’m a mountain man,” he said. “I know plants, trees and what most of their uses are. I can also build anything; start a fire anywhere and make people believe anything I say[.] I will be the king at camp because I can build shelter, cook, find food and be the leader.”

He became a fan favorite and ended the game in eighth place.

“It was the time of my life,” he told People after the competition. “I’d do it again over and over.”

According to his obituary, Kiser is survived by his two daughters, girlfriend, ex-wife, mother, sister and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sarah.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Lebanon, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Lebanon, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Jeff Probst
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party

Name a more loyal housewife than Dolores Catania. I’ll wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven over her last 5 seasons on the show that she is ride or die for the ones she loves. She’s even besties and business partners with ex-husband, Frank Catania. And this season, she let him move […] The post Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Survivor#Wfla#Cbs#Sheriff S Office
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy