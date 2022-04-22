ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blac Chyna Says She Was ‘Just Joking’ When She Put A Gun To Rob Kardashians’s Head And Wrapped A Cord Around His Neck

By Zack Linly
 1 day ago

Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It’s another wonderful day in the world of weird rich people and their weird rich people problems.

On Wednesday, Blac Chyna appeared in court to testify in her ongoing legal dispute with the Kardashian/Jenner family in which Chyna is suing for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings. Chyna is claiming the Kardashian-Jenners used their power to taint her reputation and prevent her from achieving future financial success. (The family claims they were just trying to save Rob Kardashian , who was engaged to Chyna, from an abusive relationship, and now Rob and Kylie Jenner are countersuing Chyna and, well, it’s all just a big mess.)

Anyway, according to Page Six , Chyna explained during her court appearance that abuse allegations made by her ex-fiancé in April 2020 involving her putting a gun to his head and wrapping an iPhone cord around his neck were instances in which she was “just joking.”

From Page Six:

The incident allegedly took place in late 2016 at Kylie Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

Chyna, 33, alleged that Rob, 35, was FaceTiming two of his friends when she took the gun off of the dresser in their bedroom and jokingly put it on him, saying, “If you ever leave me…”

Chyna claimed the threat wasn’t serious and that Rob appeared to find her actions amusing.

“It was not loaded,” she testified. “I would never shoot Rob or anyone at that. It was just joking, like, ‘HA, HA!’”

Uh —”HA, Ha” hell.

As for the iPhone cord, Chyna also said that was a joke and that she had wrapped it around Rob’s neck to “get his attention” while he was playing video games, “not to strangle him.”

I meeeeeean, sis’, next time try slapping the controller out of his hands. Just sayin’.

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were all reportedly present in the courtroom while Chyna gave her testimony and while her attorneys played a video clip in court from the night of an alleged fight between her and Rob. The clip reportedly was taken while they were celebrating the launching of their short-lived reality TV show Rob & Chyna . That night, in December 2016, Rob allegedly suffered injuries and the video footage showed him in a torn shirt, but Chyna claimed they were “being playful” and that Rob never indicated she was hurting him.

Bruh, it seems that Chyna “joking” and “being playful” can be a hazardous thing.

Sheesh.

#Kardashian Family#Pg Bauer Griffin Getty#Page Six#Iphone
