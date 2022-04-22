ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stand Up: Ludacris To Receive Honorary Degree From Georgia State University

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Ludacris is showing that hard work definitely pays ff after it was announced he was receiving his honorary degree from Georgia State University .

According to the announcement from GSU , the Grammy-winning musician will be honored with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Management for his “support of Georgia State’s creative media arts and law programs, his substantial commitment to the metro Atlanta community , and his nationwide philanthropic endeavors.”

“A business mogul, multi-platinum Grammy award-winning artist, actor, and entrepreneur, Bridges is being honored for his support of Georgia State’s creative media arts and law programs, his substantial commitment to the metro Atlanta community, and his nationwide philanthropic endeavors,” Georgia State President M. Brian Blake said in a statement. ‘We are proud that Chris Bridges got his start at Georgia State. He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways. Our students in the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) and College of Law have benefited from learning from his career and we’re excited to honor him as a member of the Panther family.”

The news comes more than 20 years after the “Southern Hospitality” MC made the decision to withdraw from the university to pursue his music career.  In 2019, Luda returned to his former school joining Georgia State’s CMII as an artist-in-residence. In this role, he has mentored students and worked with CMII professors focusing on entrepreneurship in the music and film industries, in addition to working with the College of Law on a special course called “The Legal Life of …”

Taking to social media to share the news, Ludacris shared how special the honor was noting that his mom was “shedding real tears” over the accomplishment.

“MY MOMMA IS SHEDDING REAL TEARS,” he wrote. “When I put ‘what’s your fantasy’ out in 2000 I had to choose between leaving school or a music career. History has been made on one front & NOW it’s about to be made on ANOTHER. THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE. THANK YOU @GeorgiaStateU.”

The spring 2022 commencement for GSU will take place on May 4 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The ceremony will be open to the public as well as live-streamed on GSU’s website.

#Georgia State University#Honorary Degree
