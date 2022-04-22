ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Rep. Greene takes the stand in hearing challenging her reelection eligibility

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmPRR_0fHEhgII00

ATLANTA — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was on the witness stand in a Georgia courtroom on Friday, fighting to stay on the ballot.

A group of voters is trying to keep her from running for reelection because of her possible involvement in the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is outside the hearing room in downtown Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lawyers said Rep. Greene played a part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and this is the first time an elected leader has testified under oath about Jan. 6.

Lawyers for the group of voters from her district say she’s ineligible based on a rarely used part of the 14th Amendment enacted after the Civil War to keep anyone who engaged in an insurrection from returning to Congress.

They’ve just started presenting their case, but said there will be no “bombshell” evidence or witness. Instead, they contend that Greene helped organize the attack on the Capitol through social media and “coded” language.

Greene’s lawyer said Jan. 6 cannot be defined as an “insurrection” and what she said leading up to it is protected political speech under the First Amendment.

  • NeNe Leakes files lawsuit for hostile, racist work environment on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was in the courtroom, where things did get a little strange with mentions of Q-Anon and the Proud Boys, and at one point, a clip of the movie “Independence Day.”

Greene entered the courtroom to cheers from supporters in the audience.

From there, she spent most of the day saying “I don’t know” and generally being a hostile witness on the stand.

“You are using CNN and they have chopped up my words so many times and lied about me so many times,” Green said at one point. “You sound like you have as many conspiracy theories as Q-anon at this point.”

“You believe in Q-Anon, right?” an attorney asked.

“No. I did not say I believe in Q-Anon,” Greene said.

One of Greene’s many supporters in the courtroom, representative Matt Gaetz, was pleased with how the hearing seemed to be going.

“You see a lot of speculation and statements from back in 2019, but if you see that judge is laughing at the petitioners, it’s pretty clear where this is going,” Gaetz said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Willie Maikit
3d ago

let Marjorie Green run for reelection and allow the voters to decide at the election ballot box because this is just a ploy that's wasting governmental time and taxpayer money

Reply(1)
6
Donalddumpisracist
3d ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene should be terminated from representing any party 👍 because the only thing that comes out of her 👄 is pollution 😱😱😱😮😮😮😂😂😂💯💯💯

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Matt Gaetz
AL.com

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 2#The Proud Boys
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
11Alive

Georgia election workers reach settlement terms with OAN

ATLANTA — Two Georgia election workers agreed to settle defamation claims against a right-wing cable news channel, which they said falsely claimed they engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a court document filed Thursday. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss sued...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
66K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy