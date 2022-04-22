ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Places to Watch Fireworks at Disneyland

By Samantha Davis-Friedman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask seven Disneyland fans where’s the best place to watch the fireworks, you’re likely to get seven different answers. That’s because “best” depends on what each person is looking for. With the “Disneyland Forever” fireworks spectacular returning today, it seemed like the perfect time to run down the list...

PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mouse Tank Top Arrives for Spring at Disneyland Resort

Oh boy! All the spring apparel is arriving for the season at Disneyland Resort. The newest piece we spotted is this Mickey Mouse tank top. This tank is light gray with Mickey Mouse on the front. He looks worried and has a chat bubble above him that says “Oh, gosh!”...
International Guests Beg for Park Reservation and Tickets, Disney Vacation Club Permits Reveal Layout for New, Modern DVC Building and Pool at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and More: Daily Recap (4/13/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Disney Catches Housekeepers Stealing From Guests, Salt & Straw Opens at Disney Springs, Florida Senate Votes to Dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, and More: Daily Recap (4/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Disney World Leans Into Wealthy Customers

Disney World costs a lot of money to visit under any circumstances. Currently, a single-day ticket for entry to one park comes in at $109. A four-day ticket with April 22 as the first day of admission with the "Park Hopper" add-on costs $554.77. That means that a family of four looking to spend four days at the Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks will spend over $2,200 just for basic admission.
In defense of Disney adults

Growing up, going to Disney World was what I imagined being invited to the Met Gala must be like. My dad would book the trip to Orlando months in advance and we would go shopping for flowery shirts at Marshalls in preparation for the sticky Florida heat. I’d make a list of all the characters I wanted autographs from — Stitch, Pluto, and Mickey were non-negotiables. My uncles and grandma would fly from Mexico to meet up with us and we’d spend a weekend indulging in the theme park, riding roller coasters, petting robot animals, and eating cotton candy on Main Street. While the trip might seem like just a sweet memory, for Pa, being able to take us to Disney World was an immense source of pride. It was his way of giving us the type of childhood that he could only have dreamed of.
Belligerent Guest Holds Up Parking Lot Tram; Judge Strikes Down Federal Mask Mandate on Public Transportation, Tarzan’s Treehouse to Recieve Retheme at Disneyland, and More: Daily Recap (4/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, April 18, 2022.
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Fails to Open with Disney’s Hollywood Studios

UPDATE: As of 12:15 p.m., Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is back up and operational at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The fan-favorite attraction, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, is currently down at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The attraction is currently listed as “Temporarily Closed” on the My Disney...
Distancing Removed from Character Dining at Walt Disney World — Autographs, Hugs, and More Return

Physical distancing has been lifted from character meet-and-greets throughout Walt Disney World, and we now know this includes during character meals at restaurants. Instagram user rachelgoestodisney shared photos from her character breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace at Disney’s Riviera Resort, where she got to hug and take photos with Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and Donald.
Disney's Theme Park Magic Is Back

Traditional meet-and-greet experiences returned to Disney's domestic theme parks this week. Disney World and Disneyland are generating record revenue and operating profits. Despite knocks that "woke" Disney could be polarizing, the shares are essentially where they were when CEO Bob Chapek took a stand on Florida legislation six weeks ago.
Disney Is a Kingdom Within a State

Speaking this week at the Barnstorm Theater, a convincing pastoral-hayloft replica in the ultraconservative New Urbanist stronghold the Villages, Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced a special legislative session aimed at dissolving a special tax district — created 55 years ago to spur the development of Walt Disney World — as a form of political retribution for the Walt Disney Company’s public opposition to his “Don’t Say Gay” law. For half a century, Disney has been, in practice, a little kingdom inside the state. Tax incentives and other giveaways for powerful corporations are standard in most cities and counties, but what Disney was able to wrangle in Florida was more akin to creating an entirely new government. Laying the groundwork for Mickey Mouse’s quasi nationhood was almost easy. Undoing it will likely be much, much more difficult.
