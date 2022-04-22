Florida mom threatens to blow up school over son’s lunch, report says

COCOA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly threatened to blow up her son’s school if they didn’t give him more food at lunch.

According to WESH 2 News , on Feb. 3 Anaya Smith left a threatening voicemail at Cocoa High. They said after a string of expletives from Smith, she allegedly said she would blow up the school if it didn’t feed her son more food at lunch.

Police searched the school but found no explosives, WESH reported.

WESH said police later found out the woman’s son got into an argument with a cafeteria worker the day before about getting more food.

Smith was charged with making a false report of a bomb.

