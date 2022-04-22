ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Florida mom threatens to blow up school over son's lunch, report says

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

COCOA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly threatened to blow up her son’s school if they didn’t give him more food at lunch.

According to WESH 2 News , on Feb. 3 Anaya Smith left a threatening voicemail at Cocoa High. They said after a string of expletives from Smith, she allegedly said she would blow up the school if it didn’t feed her son more food at lunch.

St. Pete teen charged after bringing gun to high school

Police searched the school but found no explosives, WESH reported.

WESH said police later found out the woman’s son got into an argument with a cafeteria worker the day before about getting more food.

Smith was charged with making a false report of a bomb.

Comments / 17

Ducky22
3d ago

my family couldn't afford cafeteria food. I brought either a baloney or peanut butter sandwich. if she wanted her son to have more food then she should send him with a packed lunch.

I Am Telling You The Truth
3d ago

What happened to you being a parent and sending your child to school with a snack? I'm sure you had food at home paid for by your SNAP benefits.

