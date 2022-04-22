Maison de Mode to Honor Carolyn Murphy, Aurora James at Sustainable Style Awards

Click here to read the full article.

Maison de Mode, the luxury e-tailer offering sustainable fashion, will host its fifth annual Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The event aims “to shine a light on eco-friendly fashion and celebrate impactful individuals in Hollywood and beyond that are using their own creativity to create a healthier, more prosperous planet,” Maison de Mode founder Hassan Pierre told WWD in an exclusive statement.

The evening will honor model Carolyn Murphy and designer Aurora James, founder of the 15 Percent Pledge.

“We are a marketplace that encourages innovation with the earth in mind,” Pierre continued. “We aim to give brands that share our ethos the recognition they deserve. We believe in empowering individuality, with a mission to be the global platform for sustainable fashion, connecting creators, curators and consumers for a better tomorrow.”

Guests can expect a vegetable-heavy menu with plant-based meat by Impossible Foods, prepared by chef John Fraser of Ardor.

Beyond the event, Maison de Mode — which produces in-person pop-up concepts — has partnered with the Edition to offer a selection of products at the hotel’s spa. Goods include Lacoste polos (made of recycled cotton), swimwear by La Gotta, sunglasses by Westward Leaning and jewelry by Shashi.

“We are looking into more opportunities for shoppers to experience Maison de Mode in person which will allow them to learn more about their personal missions relating to sustainability as well as the expert craftsmanship behind their products’ designs,” said Pierre.

Maison de Mode has also created a “stay package” in partnership with the Edition — a gift bag of sustainably minded products — for those who book a hotel suite, villa or penthouse from May 22 to June 30, with rates starting at $1,300 per night.