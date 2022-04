While mask mandates are being lifted for public transportation and on planes, Dr. Richard Ellison is calling on people to remain cautious of COVID-19. “We are definitely seeing a marked increase in the number of cases, it has correlated with the spread of another variant,” the UMass Memorial Infectious Disease Specialist said Friday, “After the omicron and the BA one, we’re getting one called the BA.2 variant which is clearly spreading in Central Massachusetts.”

WORCESTER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO