Butler County, OH

Fentanyl, cash seized from Butler County homes

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people was seized along with meth and cash from two Butler County homes.

Three arrested for drug charges in Eaton

According to a release by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotic Task Force worked with the FBI and the Middletown Police Department to conduct drug search warrants on two homes. One home was on the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown, and the other was on the 11600 block of Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville.

Officers seized 340 grams of meth and 3 pounds of fentanyl, along with $9,700.00 in cash, the release said. The street value of the drugs seized is over $160,000.

Officers also arrested 29-year-old Shawn Lattimore, from Sharonville, who has been charged with possession of drugs. More charges may follow pending lab results, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“We will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to get these dealers behind bars and drugs off our streets,” Sherriff Richard Jones said. “This much fentanyl can kill over 500,000 people,”

