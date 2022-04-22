Equipment donated from Howard County Fire and Police Departments headed to Ukraine

Equipment donated from the Howard County Fire and Police Departments will be headed to Ukraine to help those in need.

Hundreds of items of rescue, medical and protective equipment will be sent to Project Joint Guardian for the people of Ukraine.

“When there is a need, Howard County always finds a way to lend a helping hand,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “When we heard about Project Joint Guardian to support the people of Ukraine, there was no question that we had to help. I’m so grateful to our Fire and Rescue, and Police Departments for their quick collection of needed equipment that will help those facing terrible circumstances.”

Project Joint Guardian is a nonprofit comprised of firefighters working to help those across the world in need.

The donations include:

Rescue and Firefighting Equipment

2 chainsaws

1 hydraulic spreader

1 hydraulic pump

2 hydraulic hoses

1 50” hydraulic ram

2 Reeves flexible stretchers

2 backboards

4 portable scene lights

4 decontamination nozzles

6 MSA full mask respirators

6 pairs of decontamination boots

Turnout gear (approximately 20 sets)

Firefighter helmets (approximately 30)

Firefighting boots (approximately 30 pairs)

Medical Equipment

Adult and pediatric airway and breathing management supplies

Bleach germicidal wipes

IV supplies

Medications, including but not limited to epinephrine, ondansetron, atropine, dextrose, haloperidol, etc.

Adult and pediatric blood pressure cuffs

Trauma supplies, including but not limited to tourniquets, tape, cling, splints, decompression needles, sterile water, shears, etc.

Protective Equipment