The New York Giants are interested in trading down in the first round of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants hold two top-ten picks in this year’s draft. The fifth and seventh overall picks are highly valuable and the Giants could greatly improve their team with this draft capital. New York has the ability to draft two top-ten prospects with these picks. But they could also trade down in the first round and gain even more capital. The Giants are almost inevitably drafting an offensive lineman in the first round of this year’s draft. Could they target two offensive linemen in a trade-down scenario?

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO