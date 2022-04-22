Investigation: what we know from an assault investigation in Lauderdale County

A man walked into a jail in Alabama Thursday afternoon and stunned authorities by announcing that he wanted to confess to a murder before trying to escape, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.
Police in Chippewa Falls have increased patrols around local schools as the killer of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters remains at large more than 24 hours after her body was found in a wooded area.The police department announced that there would be an increased presence particularly around drop-off and pick-up time as the hunt for a suspect in the little girl’s death continues in the small city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lily was found dead in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company at around 9.15am on Monday morning.Police have not...
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is under arrest for the murder of a man found stuffed in a toolbox along a rural road. A road crew in Polk County found the body of LaChancey Williams while working along Esom Hill Road in March. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her own employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Janet Jones Luxford(Photo: Doe Network) In 2001, 40-year-old Janet Jones Luxford disappeared. She was not reported missing until over a year later when her daughter filed a report with the Napa Police Department in California on September 22, 2002.
Police in Wisconsin say the death of a missing 10-year-old girl is being investigated as a homicide, CBS Minnesota reports. Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead around 9:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department. Her father reported her missing Sunday night after she did not return home from her aunt's house.
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
Limestone County Coroner Mike West says an RV was stalled on the side of the interstate when a male driver in a pickup truck ran into the back of the RV. The pickup truck landed in the northbound lanes of the interstate.
