Public Safety

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 121

Vic Damone Jr
3d ago

If they insist on letting it live they should atleast put it to good use. For example, instead of all the testing they still do on poor innocent animals, they should use this real rabid animal

Reply(3)
92
marilee neece
3d ago

this guy should be put down like the rabid dog that he is anyone that can do this to little children doesn't deserve to breathe the same air the children do

Reply(1)
63
Suzy Childs
3d ago

For me... there is no greater crime... studies have proven time and time again how these young kids are traumatized for life. Once caught, man or women, should be put away for life!!!

Reply(1)
48
