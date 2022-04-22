ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman swims nearly 300 feet under ice for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago
April 22 (UPI) -- A South African woman broke her own Guinness World Record by swimming a distance of 295 feet and 3 inches under ice.

Amber Fillary, who initially set the record two years ago in Oppsjo, Norway, with a distance of 229 feet and 7.9 inches, broke her own record in Kongsberg, Norway, with a 295-foot, 3-inch swim without fins or a diving suit.

Fillary also holds the Guinness World Record for longest underwater walk with one breath, which she achieved in Dahab, Egypt, with a 359-foot, 6-inch stroll.

Fillary said she prepared for her most recent record attempt by gradually getting her body used to the cold in Berlin and then practicing in the Norway lake where she broke the record.

UPI News

UPI News

UPI News

