April 26, 2022 - A mobile farmers market has arrived at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg today (Tuesday). The Villages Grown Mobile Market will provide fresh fruit and vegetables with a rotating menu, depending on what is fresh and in season. The market will be open to the public and Bayfront Health St. Petersburg team members, according to a news release from Bayfront. It is located at the west entrance of Bayfront, operating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will return to the hospital on the last Tuesday of every month.

