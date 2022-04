For the first time in a very long time, there has been a PS5 restock every day this week. And for the second time ever, we know there will be a Saturday restock from GameStop. According to The Shortcut's Matt Swider, the next big PS5 restock at GameStop is reportedly coming on Saturday, April 23, when stores open. As is almost always the case, GameStop will be selling console bundles with accessories and gift cards for this PS5 restock, so be prepared to spend more than the standard $500 price tag. The best way to know for sure whether your store is getting a PS5 restock on Saturday is to call it today and (politely) ask the folks there. You'll know how many consoles there are, which will help determine how long you're going to need to camp outside in the morning.

