Image Comics' Bored Apes NFT Cover for The Secret History of the War On Weed Draws Backlash

Constant readers of The Amazing Spider-Man, whom I've counted myself among since "Brand New Day," know all too well that this flagship title at Marvel Comics exists in a near constant state of flux. Its release schedule and collection of creators offer a neatly curated collection of eras that vary wildly in quality. Stalwart fans stick to it, much like their perpetual protagonist, while onlookers wait to hear if each new approach or era has some special spark. Sure, this time they've given the too-often overlooked Zeb Wells a platform that supports his appreciation for plotting intrigue and loving development of a sprawling cast. And they've brought back John Romita Jr., a part of any sane reader's top-five list for Amazing Spider-Man artists, for another round. But does this new era of The Amazing Spider-Man really have the juice?

