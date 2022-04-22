ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Image Comics' Bored Apes NFT Cover for The Secret History of the War On Weed Draws Backlash

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA limited variant cover of Image Comics' The Secret History of the War On Weed has drawn widespread backlash due to its use of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT image. On April 20th, Image Comics announced that it was selling a limited cover version of The Secret History of the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Moon Knight Cinematographer Reveals Epic Cape Shot Was Late Addition to Series

Despite Moon Knight being distanced from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the creatives behind the Oscar Isaac vehicle have still paid homage to the character's comic roots. As seen in the show's teasers, Moon Knight Episode 3 had an epic sequence where the titular vigilante leaps down to the ground with his cape making a massive crescent moon as he floats through the air.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Adds Two Characters to the Black Order

The Black Order just got a little bigger in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Earlier today, Atomic Mass Games revealed that Supergiant and Black Swan will be added to the game this summer in an upcoming Character Pack. No details were announced about these characters' abilities or what their threat levels will be, but the characters will assuredly both be part of the Black Order affiliation, which is already one of the strongest in the game. You can check out a first look at the sculpts below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Advance Review: Tombstone Looms Large in This Revitalized Flagship

Constant readers of The Amazing Spider-Man, whom I've counted myself among since "Brand New Day," know all too well that this flagship title at Marvel Comics exists in a near constant state of flux. Its release schedule and collection of creators offer a neatly curated collection of eras that vary wildly in quality. Stalwart fans stick to it, much like their perpetual protagonist, while onlookers wait to hear if each new approach or era has some special spark. Sure, this time they've given the too-often overlooked Zeb Wells a platform that supports his appreciation for plotting intrigue and loving development of a sprawling cast. And they've brought back John Romita Jr., a part of any sane reader's top-five list for Amazing Spider-Man artists, for another round. But does this new era of The Amazing Spider-Man really have the juice?
COMICS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Jimmy Fallon
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Weeds#The Secret History#War#Image Comics#Deadpool#Nft#Bored Ape Yacht Club
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn

Jameela Jamil has announced she’s leaving Twitter after news broke that Elon Musk purchased the platform.The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for about $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy