BPD searches for Wingstop assault suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is connected with an assault that happened in March at a Wingstop in southwest Bakersfield.

Police said the suspect walked into the Wingstop at 3720 Gosford Road on March 8 around 7:30 p.m. Officials said he caused a verbal peace disturbance after harassing one of the female employees.

Two other Wingstop employees confronted the suspect before the suspect assaulted one of them causing a traumatic injury, according to BPD.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. Photos show he was wearing a white tank top, black gym shorts, black socks and black shoes.

BPD said he has a tattoo across his chest that reads, “Cream,” and a tattoo on his back that reads, “Bakersfield.”









Anyone with information should call Detective Woods at (661) 326-3919 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.

