‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani on If Christine Quinn Was Fired

As if season five of "Selling Sunset" didn't have enough drama, Ben Affleck is now denying claims he was on Raya after luxury real estate agent Emma Hernan claimed they matched in a new episode of the show. To recap, in the fifth episode of season five, Hernan told her co-star Chrishell Stause that she matched with Affleck on the exclusive dating app shortly before he reunited with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. However, a representative for the "Deep Water" star told People the actor hasn't been active on the dating site for quite some time.
Ben Affleck has responded through his representatives to Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan's claims the pair matched on a dating app in 2019. Affleck made clear that he hasn't been on Raya recently and if they did match, it was a while ago. "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years," a representative for the actor told PEOPLE.
Bob Saget‘s widow Kelly Rizzo has confirmed that she has moved out of their shared home. Bob passed away unexpectedly at the beginning of January. Kelly has been sharing updates on how she’s been doing on Instagram and recently shared that she moved. Reports came out that she...
Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
The backstory behind Nicole Kidman's viral Oscars photo has been revealed. The image shows Kidman, 54, with her mouth open in surprise and her eyebrows raised, with one arm extended. Many Twitter users suspected the shot was snapped after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage, but Vulture reports that there's more to the meme.
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
A MUM of eight boys has revealed she's expecting again, this time another boy - even though her youngest is just five months old. Yalancia Rosario, 29, from Dallas, Texas, has eight sons: Jamel, 12, Michael Jr, nine, Angelo, eight, Armani, six, Prince, five, Sincere, three, Armani, one, and Gimani, five months.
Watch: Amy Schumer Ready to "BURN BRIDGES" at 2022 Oscars. A family affair (no, not that kind of affair!). Amy Schumer wasted no time poking fun at siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal during her Oscars 2022 opening monologue. "We're honoring a lot of couples here tonight," the host shared....
Two months after Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension from The View, she’ll once again be stepping away from the desk. Unlike her first absence, however, this absence is due to a new opportunity. According to the show’s Instagram, the EGOT will take another hiatus from The View in order to...
Chris Rock may have left Will Smith angered by his Oscars presentation but the star's legions of loyal fans are still right by his side. The comedian was left shocked after the King Richard actor slapped him in the face after he made a controversial joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
90 DAY Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs has tragically lost their seven-year-old son. Anny announced the news on Thursday in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died," she wrote. "I am devastated and [so is]...
Jennifer Grey has detailed the painful way she learned about her father's sexuality. The Dirty Dancing star is the daughter of Oscar-winning Cabaret star Joel Grey, who came out as gay in 2015 at the age of 82. However, Grey, 62, found out much earlier in the late '80s during...
Kelly Rizzo has decided to sell the home she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale," the source says of the Eat Travel Rock host, 42. "While there are many happy memories they shared together with […]
A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit.
Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.”
Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
Comments / 0