‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani on If Christine Quinn Was Fired

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNewest “Selling Sunset” star Chelsea Lazkani is breaking down all...

Ben Affleck Denies Being on Raya After Emma Hernan's "Selling Sunset" Match Claims

As if season five of "Selling Sunset" didn't have enough drama, Ben Affleck is now denying claims he was on Raya after luxury real estate agent Emma Hernan claimed they matched in a new episode of the show. To recap, in the fifth episode of season five, Hernan told her co-star Chrishell Stause that she matched with Affleck on the exclusive dating app shortly before he reunited with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. However, a representative for the "Deep Water" star told People the actor hasn't been active on the dating site for quite some time.
Ben Affleck Responds to 'Selling Sunset' Star's Dating App Reveal

Ben Affleck has responded through his representatives to Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan's claims the pair matched on a dating app in 2019. Affleck made clear that he hasn't been on Raya recently and if they did match, it was a while ago. "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years," a representative for the actor told PEOPLE.
Bob Saget’s Widow Moves Out Of Their Shared Home

Bob Saget‘s widow Kelly Rizzo has confirmed that she has moved out of their shared home. Bob passed away unexpectedly at the beginning of January. Kelly has been sharing updates on how she’s been doing on Instagram and recently shared that she moved. Reports came out that she...
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
How Rich Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is one of America's most successful comedians. He also acts, writes, produces and directs. He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame....
Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
