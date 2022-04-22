A brief history of American mail service

Bill Maher took aim at the Republican party in a big way on Friday night’s “Real Time,” saying that the GOP’s new platform is “making the world safe FROM democracy.”. The Washington Post’s assertion that “democracy dies in darkness” is wrong, according to the comedian...
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said Monday it is seeking expanded powers from Congress to detect and disable threatening drones, including asking for new authority to protect airports and for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other government departments. Congress in 2018 expanded the authority of the Justice Department and...
After 50-year-old Wynn Bruce, a climate activist and Buddhist, set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court last week, a national conversation flared up around his motivation and whether he may have been inspired by Buddhist monks who self-immolated in the past to protest government atrocities. Bruce,...
