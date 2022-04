PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO