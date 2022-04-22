Pirates-Cubs pushed back due to rainy forecast

MINNEAPOLIS - Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had four hits, helping Dylan Bundy and the Minnesota Twins beat the banged-up Chicago White Sox 9-2. Buxton hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and scored three times. Arraez drove in three runs, and Ryan Jeffers hit his first home run of the season for Minnesota, which has won three in a row.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO