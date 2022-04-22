ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Air Quality Alert issued for Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Yuma PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE YUMA AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING The Arizona Department of...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 02:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Poteau River near Panama. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, moderate flooding of agricultural lands occurs between Shady Point and Arkoma. Williams Road east of Panama and some local farm roads are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 33.1 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cass, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Schuyler FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will rise rapidly above freezing this morning, therefore the freeze warning will be allowed to expire.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditons for the northeast plains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast plains from NOON through 7 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19% * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Comal FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Comal. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms along FM 1863 west of New Braunfels. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. This has fallen over an area that had up to 2.5 inches yesterday making runoff more rapid. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Braunfels, Schertz, Bulverde and Garden Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COMAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditons for the northeast plains. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and West-Central Highlands * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15%. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel, Oklahoma. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0 feet during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 30 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.4 feet on 03/02/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crowley County Including Ordway by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from 1 pm to 7 pm for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224, 226, 227, 228, 231, 232, 233, 234 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley, and the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226...227...228...231 232 AND 233 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226...227...228...231 232 and 233. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...This afternoon through this evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Air Quality Alert#Adeq
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...11 AM MDT (12 PM CDT) through 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT) Tuesday. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Geneva DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/marquette. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to gradually fall Tuesday and into Tuesday night before dropping below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. The river is then expected to remain in action stage until early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.0 feet on 05/19/1996. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Ellis, Finney, Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Ellis; Finney; Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Lane; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego Risk of Wildfire Spread Tuesday Afternoon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045 063...076 AND 086 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego...Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens and Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward. * Winds...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Kiowa County Including Eads; Prowers County Including Lamar; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from 1 pm to 7 pm for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224, 226, 227, 228, 231, 232, 233, 234 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley, and the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Timing...This afternoon through this evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Crawford; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost may damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hansford; Hartley; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Sherman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 38 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and western Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy