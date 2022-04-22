Air Quality Alert issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Kiowa County Including Eads; Prowers County Including Lamar; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from 1 pm to 7 pm for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224, 226, 227, 228, 231, 232, 233, 234 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley, and the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Timing...This afternoon through this evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
