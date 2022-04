LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating vehicle burglary suspect Terrence “TJ” Bryant Jr., 25, of Lufkin. With the help of surveillance video, we identified Bryant as the suspect in vehicle burglaries that occurred earlier this week. Bryant broke into vehicles in the 3400 block of Daniel McCall Drive where he stole a 9mm pistol, a knife, and costume jewelry on April 18. He also rummaged a vehicle in the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard on April 19.

