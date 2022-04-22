Air Force Academy cadet accused of having inappropriate relationship with minor

COLORADO SPRINGS — A court martial has been scheduled for a U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

A court martial for Cadet Dekota Douglas is scheduled to begin Monday, April 25.

Merriam-Webster defines a court martial as “a court consisting of commissioned officers and in some instances enlisted personnel for the trial of members of the armed forces or others within its jurisdiction.”

Douglas is charged with two specifications of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice. He is also charged with two specifications of dereliction of duty in violation of Article 92, Uniform Code of Military Justice, for providing alcohol to a minor and having an unprofessional relationship.

