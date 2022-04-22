ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 women charged with murder after body found in Clinton

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police announced the two women accused of desecrating a corpse will now be charged with murder.

Police arrested Angela Lee, 45, and Angela Smith, 21, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Investigators said they received a tip that someone had been killed in Jackson, and the body had been buried in Clinton on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the body of Steve Perry, 51.

Lee and Smith were both charged with violation of a vulnerable person, hindering prosecution and desecration of a corpse.

    Angela Lee (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)
    Angela Smith (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

On Thursday, April 21, the Medical Examiner’s office ruled the cause of death of Perry would be classified as a homicide. Based on those findings, the two suspects will be charged with murder.

