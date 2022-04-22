ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, IN

Georgetown Drive-In movie theater announces opening date

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, Ind. — A southern Indiana summer classic is opening up soon for the season with some "Marvel-ous" movies. Georgetown Drive-In announced via social media that opening weekend will be May 6-8. Screen...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

Longtime Louisville movie theater complex to close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 50 years in business, an eight-theater movie facility in the St. Matthews area will soon be showing it last films. Apex Entertainment, owners of Village 8 Theaters, has announced the complex will be closing on July 5. In a statement to WAVE News, Apex Entertainment...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive In#Madness#Movie Theater
WLWT 5

Kentucky's first ever Buc-ee's is now open

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky just opened its first-ever Buc-ee's location. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Buc-ee's, which is a chain of country stores...
RICHMOND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
WHAS 11

2 Indiana kids killed by falling tree during camping trip

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Two children from Indianapolis are dead after a weekend camping trip in Owen County. The Owen County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday of two children injured at the Indian Oaks Campground. Police said an 8-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton Pays for the Senior Class at His Kentucky High School To Attend His Kroger Field Concert

Today, we think of Chris Stapleton as one of the best vocalists in country music. Heck, some would argue he’s got one of the best voices in music today, regardless of genre. Those might just be opinions, but Stapleton has a case full of trophies to prove his accolades. So far, he’s taken home multiple ACM, CMA, and Grammy Awards. Additionally, his cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” is certified Diamond by the RIAA. The guy is a superstar, no doubt about it. However, before any of that, Chris Stapleton was a Golden Eagle at Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, Kentucky. Stapleton hasn’t forgotten his roots.
KENTUCKY STATE
LouFamFun

Free Outdoor Movies around Louisville

Outdoor movies for spring and summer in Louisville and Southern Indiana. Where are the outdoor movies near me? We have the answer. There are tons of options for outdoor movies in the Greater Louisville area. Grab a blanket and enjoy the show for free!. Be sure to visit the original...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Why Does It Seem Like There Are a Billion Wasps in Kentucky This Spring?

My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover over her head and just wait until she's ready to jump, then they fly off. It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse (or dog and bee).
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy