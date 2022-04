Were you at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair in 1969? I was living in Orange County at the time which wasn’t very far from Bethel. But, I was way too young to go to a concert, especially a concert like Woodstock. I have only met a handful of people who were actually there, but I know many like me, who wish they could have experienced Woodstock but were too young, too far away, too something to be able to go.

6 HOURS AGO