Niemann and Pereira withdraw from Zurich Classic as Pereira battles back injury

By Rex Hoggard
Golf Channel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAVONDALE, La. – After opening the Zurich Classic with a 5-under 67, the team of Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira withdrew before their tee time Friday...

