Windham 18-year-old charged with fatally stabbing younger brother

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– The 18-year-old accused of killing his younger brother appeared in Portage County Municipal Court Friday afternoon.

Nathan A. McAtee is charged with one count of aggravated murder for Joseph’s death. His bond was set at $1 million.

According to court documents, McAtee stabbed the 11-year-old in the neck, back and stomach. It happened Tuesday at an apartment on Cloverleaf Road in Windham , which is listed as McAtee’s address.

