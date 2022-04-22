ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Things to do: Art shows, vintage baseball and big trucks

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Celebrate Earth Day weekend and the upcoming spring season by visiting a local art show, an afternoon of vintage baseball or bring the kids for a first-hand look at big machines.

1. West 7th Spring Art Show

Visit West 7th Co., 107 W. 7th St. in downtown Columbia, as the art gallery launches its latest Spring Show paring local art with vintage photographs.

The gallery's new exhibition will feature a mix of vintage Mule Day photographs from its extensive Orman Collection, as well as works by local artist and architect James Sloan.

West 7th will host a celebration for the new exhibit from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, where guests can stop by, enjoy snacks and refreshments, sip on wine and view these works, which will be on display through May 15.

2. Rippavilla vintage baseball opening day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evmGV_0fHEUwUR00

Step back in time at Historic Rippavilla this weekend as the landmark kicks off its vintage baseball opening day.

Visit the era when there were no helmets, no gloves and certainly no lucrative endorsement deals, offering a unique look into America's Pastime in its earliest form.

The first of two games will start at noon Sunday, featuring Spring Hill's The Quicksteps, who will host a home game against the Mountain City Vintage Base Ball Club of Chattanooga.

The Mountain City Club will then face off against the Nashville Maroons Vintage Base Ball Club at 2 p.m.

Admission is free to attend.

3. 'Tour a Truck' at Riverwalk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1jZE_0fHEUwUR00

What kid doesn't like having the chance to see a real life fire engine, or an enormous bulldozer up close?

Visit Riverwalk Park from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, where Columbia Parks and Recreation will host "Tour a Truck."

The event will allow youngsters to see and learn all about the many machines used by local first responders, as well as the Public Works Department and other construction equipment.

The event is free and open to all ages.

4. Daddy's Dugout sports cards & memorabilia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys70R_0fHEUwUR00

Sports cards and sports memorabilia collectors will have an exciting place to go this weekend to search for that next great find.

Dad's Dugout of Columbia will host a free Sports Card Show, which will take place at the National Guard Armory at 844 N. James M. Campbell Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature about 60 vendors all lined up with their best collectables, rarities and historic sports artifacts.

For vendor and other information, contact Dad's Dugout at (931) 548-2350.

5. Live entertainment

Cord Martin will perform at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Herrick will perform at Vanh Dys' Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge, 814 S. Main St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Bird & The Bear will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

The English Rain returns to The Factory, 101 N. James M. Campbell Blvd., for a special concert tribute to The Beatles starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Cash only tickets are $10 at the door, with free admission for children ages 12 and under.

Michael Corin will perform at DB's Eats and Beats, 1144 Riverside Drive, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Dustin Hanusch will perform at Vintage Winery starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.

JC Skeen will perform at Bad Idea Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Escape Band will perform at The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Sarah Simmons will perform at DB's Eats and Beats starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Loaded Dogs will perform at The Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Amber Falls Winery & Cellars, 794 Ridgetop Road, will host Music on the Ridge featuring Gil Gann starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. Zahh's pizza food truck will also be parked at Amber Falls starting at 2 p.m.

Krooked Jester will perform at The Rebel Bar and Grill starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Amber Falls will host another Music on the Ridge starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, featuring John Salaway and Smokue BBQ food truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xE0pt_0fHEUwUR00

Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at jpowell@c-dh.net or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Things to do: Art shows, vintage baseball and big trucks

