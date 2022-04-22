ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thirty-three dead and dozens injured in Afghanistan mosque blast

By Mostafa Salem, Ehsan Popalzai, CNN
WRAL
 4 days ago

CNN — Thirty-three people are thought to have died in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, according to the Taliban. Among the dead are children, according to Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, while a further 43 people were injured in...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘My world is destroyed,’ says father who lost 3-month old baby and his wife in Odesa airstrike

The father of a three-month old baby killed in a missile strike in Odesa has shared his heartbreak at losing his wife and child. The attack on an apartment block in the eastern city on Saturday killed eight people, including Yuriy Glodan’s wife Valeria and their three-month old child Kira.Yuriy had only left his flat and family to go to the shops when he heard the news of the explosion, he told the BBC. He returned to his home where he demanded that officers allow him inside the burning building where he discovered the bodies of wife, mother and later...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Siberian wildfires burning unchecked because Russian military units which usually fight them are at war

Wildfires have been left burning unchecked in Siberia because the Russian miliary units that usually deal with them have been relocated to fight in Ukraine.Vast blazes have become an increasingly common occurrence in the region from spring to autumn.Because they release huge quantities of carbon dioxide into the Arctic atmosphere, they are a major cause of climate change concern. Scientists have repeatedly said they need putting out as soon as possible. But this year several of the fires are said to have been left burning because many of the military units which are responsible for tackling them have been...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosque#Kunduz Province#Cnn#Taliban#Tolo News#Hazara Shia#Isis Khorasan#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Nato ‘can blunt Russian attack’, senior military officer insists

The UK is fully equipped to fight a war against Russia should Nato be attacked, a senior military officer has said.Air Marshal Richard Knighton, deputy chief of the defence staff, rejected claims made by one of his predecessors, General Sir Richard Barrons, that “Nato isn’t ready”.General Barrons told the House of Commons Defence Committee on April 19 that Nato “will have a call to make” should Russia attack members of the alliance, adding: “And that call would be easier if we had made any preparations at all to act in those circumstances at the speed required, and we have not.”But...
MILITARY
CBS New York

Mother of N.J. Navy SEAL candidate who died after "Hell Week" blames medical negligence

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- There are calls for reform after a New Jersey native died training to become a U.S. Navy SEAL.The mother of Kyle Mullen, a Navy SEAL candidate who died after completing "Hell Week," says the Navy's medical negligence resulted in her son's death, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported Monday.Regina Mullen calls her son Kyle her best friend. The 24-year-old was full of life and was determined to serve his community when he enrolled in the Navy."When he was out there, he was happy. He said he made the best decision of his life," Mullen said.After becoming a seaman in 2021,...
ACCIDENTS
The Atlantic

The Case Against Foreign Fighters

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
WRAL

Suicide blast in southern Pakistan kills 3 Chinese, driver

KARACHI, Pakistan — An explosion ripped through a van inside a university campus in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, officials said. A separatist militant group claimed responsibility and said the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber. The bombing at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

Tigrayan forces say they are withdrawing from Ethiopia's Afar region

CNN — Tigrayan forces are fully withdrawing from Ethiopia's Afar region, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan People's Liberation Forces (TPLF) told CNN on Monday, saying the pullout should allow humanitarian aid to reach the area. The conflict in northern Ethiopia broke out in Tigray between the TPLF and the...
POLITICS
WRAL

As US retreats, Saudi Arabia and Iran are trying to mend fences

CNN — As Gulf Arab states lose faith in the United States' commitment to their security, two Middle East arch-rivals are taking matters into their own hands. On Monday, Iran revealed that it held a fifth round of talks with Saudi Arabia late last week. The negotiations between the two regional heavyweights were "progressive and positive," according to an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman. Saudi Arabia is yet to comment on them.
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL

Iran court sentences 2 students to 16-year prison terms each

TEHRAN, Iran — A court in Iran has sentenced two students to 16-year prison terms each on charges of endangering national security, the judiciary’s spokesman said Tuesday. According to the spokesman, Zabihollah Khodaeian, the two sabotaged public facilities, tried to cooperate with opposition groups and spread propaganda against the system. These actions translated to 10-year, five and one -year prison terms, he added.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy