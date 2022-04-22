ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

Island Harvest grows organic produce for families in need

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Island Harvest Food Bank is celebrating Earth Day by growing organic produce for families struggling to put food in the table.

The farm-to-table growing program will take place on 1.8 acres of farmland donated by the Sisters of St. Joseph in Brentwood.

Island Harvest says about 10,000 pounds of fresh produce will be grown by volunteers and donated to local food pantries across Long Island this season.

Some of the crops being grown are peas, carrots, radishes and corn.

"It's just such an appropriate thing for us to do to bring good healthy organic food to people in need," says Randi Shubin Dresner, of Island Harvest Food Bank.

The farm will also be used as a teaching tool to show people in food-insecure places how they can grow produce to supplement their diets.

