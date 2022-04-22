Food, Water and Hay available Saturday from Flagstaff Family Food Center for those impacted by Tunnel Fire

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire called the Fig Spring Fire, formerly known as the Hackberry Fire, is affecting traffic along a long stretch of the U.S. 93. About 90 miles of the highway between Kingman and Wickenburg was temporarily closed for several hours in both directions Friday afternoon. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure around 12:30 p.m. after the fire broke out near milepost 166, about 20 miles north of the State Route 71 junction, which is the road that leads to Congress and Yarnell. ADOT shut down northbound traffic at U.S. 93 and SR-71, and the southbound lanes were closed at Interstate 40. Southbound lanes were reopened around 3:45 p.m. and northbound lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO