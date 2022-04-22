ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Food, Water and Hay available Saturday from Flagstaff Family Food Center for those impacted by Tunnel Fire

 3 days ago

On Saturday, April 23rd, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, the Flagstaff Family Food Center, with. support from the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise and the...

ABC 15 News

Family loses home in Tunnel Fire with mother's ashes inside

FLAGSTAFF — The question of what you grab if your house was on fire was answered by dozens of families north of Flagstaff this week. One family collected what they could, but forgot something irreplaceable. Surviving a wildfire isn't anything new for Trisha Peralta and her family. Her childhood...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters rescue domesticated pig found in Tunnel Fire area

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Humans are not the only victims of the Tunnel Fire burning near Flagstaff. Animals are affected, too. Firefighter Erik Jackson and his crew came across one of them – a domesticated female pig -- Thursday. Jackson said they thought the pig was a javelina until they got a closer look at her.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
AZFamily

109 properties damaged or destroyed by Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

Drivers who usually use Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor will have to use an alternate route because both directions will be closed this weekend. Two Arizona healthcare workers head to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Two healthcare workers from Arizona are heading to Poland to...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Rescuers find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials confirm they have located the body of a swimmer who drowned at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says divers found 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev on Sunday night. He was about 21 feet below the surface. According to the Peoria Fire...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Toddler taken to hospital after nearly drowning in Mesa pool

MESA, AZ — A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in a community pool Saturday. Crews were dispatched to a community pool along Gilbert Road just south of US-60 for a drowning call. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 2-year-old who had been...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Fig Spring Fire burning along U.S. 93 between I-40 and SR-71

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire called the Fig Spring Fire, formerly known as the Hackberry Fire, is affecting traffic along a long stretch of the U.S. 93. About 90 miles of the highway between Kingman and Wickenburg was temporarily closed for several hours in both directions Friday afternoon. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure around 12:30 p.m. after the fire broke out near milepost 166, about 20 miles north of the State Route 71 junction, which is the road that leads to Congress and Yarnell. ADOT shut down northbound traffic at U.S. 93 and SR-71, and the southbound lanes were closed at Interstate 40. Southbound lanes were reopened around 3:45 p.m. and northbound lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson couple adopts at first-ever Pets of Pima Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Historic Fourth Avenue was barking with excitement during the Pets of Pima Parade, Saturday. The event sheds light on pups in need of a forever home. Animal shelters from across Southern Arizona held adoption events, hoping to find the right connection. It did just that for the Droher’s.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

FREE or low-cost pet adoptions from May 2-15

PHOENIX — Looking for a new best friend? Bissell is sponsoring adoption fees for thousands of shelter pets in May. From May 2 through May 15, 2002, Bissell’s “Empty the Shelters” event will offer adoption fees of $25 or less for pets at nearly 300 shelters across the country. Eight of those shelters are right here in Arizona:
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Evacuations lifted for Tunnel Fire; US 89 reopens

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation orders as firefighters continued working to contain the Tunnel Fire burning near Flagstaff. But they are still asking those in the community to be ready at a moment’s notice should conditions change. “What I did...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

