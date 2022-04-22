ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

PennDOT & safety partners to hold Teen Driver Safety Competition

By Nick Sorensen
 3 days ago

On April 25, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Northwest Regional Highway Safety Network, Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association Northwest Chapter, and local law enforcement agencies will be hosting a Teen Driver Competition.

This competition has been opened for high school students across Erie County who are in their Junior or Senior year. Registration closed on April 13.

The competition will challenge teens to demonstrate their skills and knowledge through a combination of a slow-drive obstacle course, a pre-trip vehicle assessment, and written tests.

Local farmers share rural road safety tips

The competition will begin at 8:45 a.m. and will conclude at 12:30 p.m. at the Department of Transportation Solutions’ Commercial Driver’s Licensing Office at Green Garden Blvd.

Top awards will be provided by the Matt Barczyk Agency.

The driver who comes in first place will take home $500. A $300 award will be presented the driver who comes in second place. There will also be a $100 award for the driver who comes in third place.

Erie County, PA
YourErie

Donald Trump holding rally in Pennsylvania

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Greensburg, an hour outside Pittsburgh, on May 6. In a press release, the former President will deliver “remarks in support of Dr. Oz” and other endorsed candidates at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds. General admission tickets can be obtained on the former […]
GREENSBURG, PA
YourErie

Severe thunderstorms in Erie County and Chautauqua, New York

Update: Off and on showers are being reported as of 7:40 p.m. along with some patchy fog. The severe storm threat has moved out of the area. Temperatures are dropping slowly, but steadily from northwest to southeast across our area tonight. Tune in to the local weather reports tonight on FOX 66 News at 10 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
