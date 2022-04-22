ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

SPD seeking missing man

By Alex Onken
KSLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Ischmiel Carter?. Carter, 26, was last seen in the 300...

www.ksla.com

KSLA

2 men shot in overnight drive-by shooting in Sunset Acres neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting during the early morning hours of Monday, April 25. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Canal Boulevard in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood. A white SUV drove by and someone fired shots from the vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mansfield police seeking missing woman

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Kimberly Lewis?. Lewis, 39, was last seen on Tuesday, April 12 on Kennedy Street in Mansfield. Anyone with any information regarding Lewis’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mansfield Police Department at (318) 872-0520.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTAL

SPD asking for help in identifying robbery suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in an armed robbery of a local convenience store Friday. Surveillance video captured the man police believe robbed the Raceway on the 2200 block of E. 70th St at about 11:00 p.m. Detectives are asking the public for any information on the person pictured here wearing an Addidas hoodie and blue ball cap.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
KSLA

2 shot in Magnolia, Ark.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people were shot in Magnolia during the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 26, police say. The Magnolia Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Bennett Circle. When officers got there, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived.
MAGNOLIA, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.
HOUSTON, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
MyArkLaMiss

“Twenty year old cold cases solved thanks to the West Monroe police department crime scene unit”: West Monroe Citizens Police Academy

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Citizen’s Police Academy is an eleven-week program designed to give citizens a working knowledge of the West Monroe Police Department. Each session consists of weekly classes that meet at various locations in the city of West Monroe.  Classes are held in the spring and fall each year. The instruction gives […]
WEST MONROE, LA

