ORLANDO, Fla. – Michelle Sperzel will never forget the story that convinced her to support pet kennels for domestic violence victims. “A woman, she came in, and she was so worried for her dogs,” said Sperzel, CEO of Harbor House of Central Florida. “She had three dogs and she was worried for every single one of them, and so she kept in contact with the abuser and would call home to check on her dogs because she was really worried that he was going to do something. And he did. He killed one of the dogs while she was on the phone with him.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO