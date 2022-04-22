ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police union members reject president's proposals to extend term

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhJuY_0fHEQezR00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Proposals by the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police were rejected by members during a meeting this week.

John Catanzara’s effort to extend the term of the FOP President from three years to five years was rejected by members.

Before the vote, he said in a video, it wasn’t about extending his own term.

"This does not increase the current term in any way, shape or form-never was it a consideration or is it possible."

FOP members also defeated a proposal to eliminate a seat on the board of directors for the past FOP President. The Chicago Sun-Times reports it was a contentious meeting and a large number of African- American members helped to defeat both proposals.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Reporter to Chicago's Lightfoot: How can you 'possibly even consider' re-election after 'harm you've caused'

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the "harm" she's caused. Chicago reporter William J. Kelly began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the "economy is booming." Lightfoot said that this wasn't true and asked him to continue with his question.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Biden names his new ATF nominee Steve Dettelbach - who has called for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks - and announces 'ghost gun' crackdown with 20,000 homemade guns being reported in 2021

President Joe Biden is taking another jab at trying to get a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) director confirmed as he nominated on Monday Steve Dettelbach, a former Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. The announcement coincides with the administration's new crackdowns on ghost...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Union, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#The Chicago Sun Times#African American
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
Chicago Public Radio

Meet Chicagoans who plan to apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot

For Cheryse Singleton-Nobles, life these days feels like an unending struggle. “It feels like I’m running around in a circle a lot of times,” said the 49-year-old home day care owner in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Singleton-Nobles’ day care business, Cheryse’s Place, was hit hard during the first...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Chicago Public Radio

Lightfoot called out Chicago media’s lack of diversity. A year later, journalists of color say access to her hasn’t improved.

In May of last year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot took a bold and controversial step to mark her first two years in office: She granted one-on-one interviews exclusively to reporters of color. Lightfoot said her one-day policy was meant to draw attention to a lack of diversity in the city’s press corps, but critics called it a publicity stunt that deflected efforts to evaluate her performance in office.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Two longtime Democratic state senators with ties to indicted ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan drop reelection bids

Two longtime Democratic state senators whose names have come up as part of the wide-ranging federal corruption probe that led to charges against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan have dropped their reelection bids. Sens. Tony Muñoz of Chicago, an assistant majority leader, and Steve Landek, who doubles as mayor of Bridgeview, withdrew their names from the June 28 primary ballot, ...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy