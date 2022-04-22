Police union members reject president's proposals to extend term

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Proposals by the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police were rejected by members during a meeting this week.

John Catanzara’s effort to extend the term of the FOP President from three years to five years was rejected by members.

Before the vote, he said in a video, it wasn’t about extending his own term.

"This does not increase the current term in any way, shape or form-never was it a consideration or is it possible."

FOP members also defeated a proposal to eliminate a seat on the board of directors for the past FOP President. The Chicago Sun-Times reports it was a contentious meeting and a large number of African- American members helped to defeat both proposals.