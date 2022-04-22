Illinois Lieutenant Governor addresses state's pressing need for teachers

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton continued her statewide tour Thursday in addressing the state’s teacher shortage .

She said a lack of teachers is impacting the entire country. Stratton’s office provided her speech at Northeastern Illinois University where she acknowledged potential future educators need a boost.

“It’s really important to hear from students about what they need and how to better meet their needs. And, we’re hearing everything, from the issue of scholarships and making more scholarships available,” Stratton said.

Stratton’s office said the teacher shortage could continue. The National Education Association Survey found that 55% of educators want to leave the profession early.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.