Whether you are building your own gaming rig or making some serious upgrades to a professional workstation, a good thermal paste can do wonders for your system temperatures. As in the case with CPU coolers, investing in an aftermarket paste is necessary especially if you have a CPU that runs hot or if you are planning to do some overclocking. There are several thermal compounds available on the market from brands like Arctic, Noctua, and Thermal Grizzly, but choosing the right one can be confusing. To make things easier, here are some of our top picks, along with important FAQs that can help you make a sound decision.

